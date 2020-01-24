ScoreStream

Wolves Will Their Way to 109-107 Win Over Bayhawks

Erie BayHawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NBA G-League:

Iowa 109 – Erie Bayhawks 107

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

HS hoops thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS hoops thursday"

Bayhawks vs Iowa Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bayhawks vs Iowa Thursday"

Pratapas AOW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pratapas AOW"

Gannon Care Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gannon Care Game"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"
More Local Sports

Events Calendar