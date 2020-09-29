Erie community comes together to support McDowell football player hospitalized with brain injury following Friday night game

We have the latest information on a McDowell football player that faced a brain injury during a football game Friday night against Cathedral Prep.

According to the family of Johnny Heubel, the senior was able to open his eyes and grab his mothers hand.

The Erie community is coming together to give a helping hand to the family.

In a letter sent to parents, the president of Cathedral Prep and Villa asked families to keep the family of Heubel in their prayers and to also support financially if possible through a GoFundMe page.

The page, which was set up to help with medical bills, has now exceeded $52,000.

Beginning tomorrow, the McDowell Student Council and Girls Athletic Club are holding a two day community event asking people to wear blue and white or trojan spirit wear and to take a picture captioning it #23strong.

This will go through Oct. 2nd.