Erie High Beats Prep and More HS Basketball from Tuesday
ERIE, Pa - Boys Basketball
Union City 64 Cambridge Springs 54 F
Erie 63 Cathedral Prep 57 F
Girard 58 Conneaut, OH 18 F
Titusville 66 Corry 46 F
Meadville 66 Erie First Christian 75 F
Harbor Creek 60 General McLane 59 F
Sharon 90 George Jr. 64 F
Iroquois 23 Mercyhurst Prep 62 F
Northwestern 49 North East 55 F
Wilmington 67 Reynolds 45 F
Cochranton 73 Saegertown 46 F
Fairview 45 Seneca 40 F
Girls Basketball
Erie 38 Hickory 35 F
Cochranton 54 Maplewood 47 F
Eisenhower 57 Union City 37 F
