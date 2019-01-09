Sports

Erie High Beats Prep and More HS Basketball from Tuesday

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 12:43 AM EST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 12:43 AM EST

ERIE, Pa - Boys Basketball

Union City 64 Cambridge Springs 54 F  

Erie 63 Cathedral Prep 57 F  

Girard 58 Conneaut, OH 18 F  

Titusville 66 Corry 46 F  

Meadville 66 Erie First Christian 75 F  

Harbor Creek 60 General McLane 59 F  

Sharon 90 George Jr. 64 F  

Iroquois 23 Mercyhurst Prep 62 F  

Northwestern 49 North East 55 F  

Wilmington 67 Reynolds 45 F  

Cochranton 73 Saegertown 46 F  

Fairview 45 Seneca 40 F  


Girls Basketball

Erie 38 Hickory 35 F  

Cochranton 54 Maplewood 47 F  

Eisenhower 57 Union City 37 F  
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected