Erie High has a new head football coach

Erie High School now has a new varsity football coach.

The Erie School Board voted Monday morning to hire Andre Henderson as head football coach for the Erie High Royals.

It was a long hiring process. A selection committee reviewed candidates for the coaching position last week, recommending Henderson.

Superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools says the school board went with the recommendation.

“I think they’re very excited about it. I know Andres has been working with this team from the beginning. He’s continued to run some practices over the summer, and we’re very excited to see what he does with the team this fall,” said Brian Polito, superintendent, Erie’s Public Schools.

Henderson was selected over Erie native Jovon Johnson for the position. Well have more on this on JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m.

