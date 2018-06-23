Erie Native, Cathedral Prep Graduate Jacob Kucharski Selected by Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes pick former Rambler goalie 197th overall in 7th round
ERIE, Pa. - Erie native and Cathedral Prep graduate Jacob Kucharski has been selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round of the NHL draft.
Kucharski went 197th overall to Carolina and first year head coach Rod Brind'Amour.
The 6'4" goalie has played in 62 games between NAHL's Austin Bruins and the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers.
Kucharski recorded an .881 save percentage in 26 games this past season the Buccs.
