Erie Otters offering free tickets for preseason games

When the Erie Otters open the doors at the Erie Insurance Arena on Sept. 4th against Saginaw, it will be the first hockey game in downtown Erie in over 17 months.

With three preseason games in the month of September to serve as a prelude to Otters Opening Night on

Oct. 23, the organization has teamed up with corporate partner UPMC Health Plan to make the trio of

games completely free. Fans will be able to attend the team’s home preseason games at no-cost thanks to UPMC Health Plan & the Otters partnership.

After a challenging year for the Erie community, UPMC Health Plan wanted to ensure all fans could enjoy hockey’s return fully complimentary.

“We couldn’t be happier to work with UPMC Health Plan to welcome everyone to the Erie Insurance Arena

for the return of Otters Hockey.” said Chad Westerburg, Director of Sales for the Otters. “When our guys

hit the ice for the first time in a year-and-a-half, we want the arena rocking with fans old and new;

alongside UPMC Health Plan, we’ve made that even easier.”

Preseason home games for the Otters are:

Saturday, Sept. 4 (2 P.M. vs. Saginaw)

Thursday, Sept. 16 (7 P.M. vs. Flint)

Saturday, Sept. 18 (7 P.M. vs. Saginaw)

General Admission seating will be in effect for the three games, with doors opening one-hour prior to puck drop. Masks are not required to be worn, but are encouraged. The Erie Otters will check all up-to-date CDC guidelines and will abide by the most current protocols on top of the Erie Insurance Arena’s own safety measures.

Opening Night for the Otters’ 2021-22 season is Saturday, Oct. 23, when they face Saginaw at 7 p.m.

