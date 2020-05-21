Colby Saganiuk Commits to Erie Otters

2019 OHL second round draft pick, 37th overall pick Colby Saganiuk, has committed to play for the Erie Otters in the 2020-2021 OHL season.

“Colby is another player we’re excited about watching in Erie for seasons to come,” said Otters General Manager Dave Brown via a team release. “He’s a 200-foot player and someone who boasts a complete game that coaches cherish and appreciate. Colby brings a mature style of play and team-first game that inspires and resonates among his teammates. His play is defined by his devotion to compete as hard in his end as he does on the offensive side of the game. We’re thrilled to welcome Colby and his family to the Otters organization.”

The 5-foot-8, 154-pound forward was selected by the Erie Otters 37th overall in the second round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. The 17-year-old spent last season with the U.S. National Under-17 Team, part of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, where he recorded 14 points (6G-8A) in 37 games played. Saganiuk was selected to represent the United States at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he won a silver medal and posted five points (3G-2A) in six tournament games.