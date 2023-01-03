The Erie Otters have provided an injury update on one of their players who was injured at Saturday night’s game.

Erie Otters player number 89, Brett Bressette, was injured after a blindside hit during the New Year’s Eve home game. A player from the opposing team, the Niagara IceDogs, was taken out of the game after the hit.

Now, the Otters have reported that Bressette had a successful surgery at UPMC Hamot on Sunday. A representative said Bressette is resting comfortably after suffering an upper-body injury.