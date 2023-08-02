ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters’ number one overall 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft pick has officially committed to the Otters.
Slovakian forward Martin Misiak comes to the team after being selected in the second round as the 55th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL Draft.
Otters General Manager Dave Brown made the announcement of Misiak’s commitment on Tuesday.
The team will begin training camp at the end of the month.
We’re trying to work on my visa and little stuff to get me to the U.S because I need a new visa for this year. We’ve been in contract for that and I’ve been there a couple of times last season to watch games. I’ve been watching Andre and the Erie Otters…Yeah I’ve been watching a couple of games. I really like the league and I like the atmosphere in the building too so I think it’s going to be a great move for me.Martin Misiak, #1 overall 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft pick