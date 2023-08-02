ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters’ number one overall 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft pick has officially committed to the Otters.

Slovakian forward Martin Misiak comes to the team after being selected in the second round as the 55th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL Draft.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown made the announcement of Misiak’s commitment on Tuesday.

The team will begin training camp at the end of the month.