ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters were back at Erie Insurance Arena on Monday for their 2023 Training Camp.

The OHL team has plenty of new talent hitting the ice.

Head coach Stan Butler looks to build consistency in the net and get their team back to playoffs.

The Erie Otters back in action at Erie Insurance Arena. White v. Navy training camp scrimmages continue this afternoon.

He says everyone will have to fight for a spot this season including his returners.

I think we want to be a fast team. We want to move the puck but at the same time we hope there are some young guys here that might push guys that were here last year out of their jobs and although that’s unfortunate for some guys, that usually means that the team is moving in the right direction. Stan Butler, Erie Otters’ Head Coach

The number one pick in this year’s OHL Draft Matthew Schaefer says there is healthy competition and players are fighting for their spots.

“It’s really good. I love watching and trying to take from there game and see what I can do with in game and try to add it to my game, but I love just working with all the new guys, creating chemistry and just…I think we have really good players so wherever they need me to play I’ll play.” Matthew Schaefer, #1 Pick in the 2023 OHL Draft

The 59th overall 2023 NHL Draft selection, Carey Terrance comes fresh off the World Junior camp and says he is feeling pretty prepared.

“Having Schaefer and a couple of the young, signed guys coming in, you know it’s good to see them and they work hard. Everyone is working hard out there, and it pushes me. I don’t want to be pushed around by any younger kids so you know I think it pushes everyone.” Carey Terrance, 59th Overall Pick in the 2023 NHL Draft Pick

CHL Import Draft first-overall pick Martin Misiak is making his first steps in the league.

“It’s really fast. The offensive game is just really different to the UCHL. There is not a lot of goals in the UCHL. Here the game there is a lot of high-end players in this league so I’m looking to compete with them and score a lot of goals.” Martin Misiak, #1 Overall Pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft

The Erie Otters will have another round of scrimmages taking place on Tuesday.

The doors open at 2:30 p.m. for the public.

Their first preseason game is happening this Friday.