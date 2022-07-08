Erie Otters Defenseman Christian Kyrou heard his name called on Friday when the Dallas Stars selected him in the second round with the 50th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Kyrou becomes the 16th Otters player all-time to be selected in the top 50 and he joins his brother Jordan (St. Louis Blues) in the NHL.

Christian Kyrou is coming off a brilliant sophomore season in Erie. He finished in the top three in scoring among all OHL defensemen, top 50 in the entire league, and top three on the team.

Kyrou played in every game this past season an produced 18 goals and 42 assists.