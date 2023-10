ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters were coming off an overtime road win against IceDogs.

The Otters hosted the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday.

Erie came out of the gate quickly and scored seven goals in the first two periods.

Goaltender Ben Gaudreau held his own in the net stopping 37/28 shots.

The Erie Otters took down Windsor 7-1.