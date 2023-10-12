ERIE COUNTY, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters are back in action Thursday night.

The team is on the road to battle the Niagara IceDogs.

Erie is coming off an overtime loss against the Owen Sound last week.

The Otters have had a rough start to their season with a 0-3-1 record this far.

Assistant coach for the Otters Wes Wolfe says they are working on stability and consistency.

“Yeah, I mean It’s no secret with almost thirty goals against through four games, that’s a team statistic not just an individual one. So, I think starting with the penalty kill you know we’d like to see that percentage improve as we go on and then at five on five, preventing some of those scoring chances in the high danger area. I think we’ve done a really good job at cutting back the shots against. If you look at the analytics, it will tell you that our expected goal number is probably a lot lower than it is. I think some of that is just luck too you know you can’t really qualify the puck bouncing here and there your way. It seems that we’ve had a little bit of bad puck luck at both ends of the rink to start the year.” Wes Wolfe, Erie Otters’ assistant coach

The puck drops at 7 p.m. as the Otters face the IceDogs at the Meridian Centre.