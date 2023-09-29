The start of the Erie Otters season is just one day away. But the festivities begin before the game even starts with the second annual Fan Fest.

Erie Otters fans are ready for the first game of the regular season on Sept. 30. The second annual Fan Fest kicks off in front of Erie Insurance Arena at 3 p.m.

The event includes live music, food vendors, face painting, bouncy houses and several other family-friendly activities.

“We really want to entertain our fans and not just think of the final score and for us to get fans out here early and downtown you know kind of excitement built going into the game I think it makes it just that much better,” said Chad Westerburg, VP of business operations for the Erie Otters.

Westerburg said they expect to see 5,000 people downtown, adding many local sports fans are still excited about the historic Erie SeaWolves championship win.

“Erie really supports their hometown teams, and so for them to actually win it for the first time ever we’re really excited for them. We’re just looking to piggyback off of them as well and have a successful season this year,” Westberg said.

One of the biggest changes this year is the arena is going cashless. Gus Pine from Erie Events said this change is intended to speed things up for visitors.

“You’ll still have to wait in line to some degree. We think small changes like this are really going to have a positive impact on people and we get feedback from people from our customers, from our fans. The one thing they want us to address always needs to move them quicker through our lines,” Pine said.

Pine said there’s new technology for their walk through metal detectors. He said when fans enter the arena don’t have to empty their pockets and spectators can also walk through the detectors with small purses.