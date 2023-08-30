ERIE, PA (WJET)– The Erie Otters continued with their training camp on Tuesday.

With the preseason gearing up, the team conducted White v. Navy scrimmages.

Players are fighting for a spot on the ice as cuts are still being made.

Head coach Stan Butler says the group has high potential to be great this season, but that players must rise to the challenge.

Returners Malcolm Spence and Nolan Lalonde have been working all summer to improve their skills.

“Obviously the cliché thing to say is I got bigger and stronger, but I think my skating took some strides. It’s probably one of my best assets so I’m happy I think I worked on everything I can over the summer… and I think every guy on the ice wants to make a difference and everyone is kind of trying to prove themselves so far. The new guys have fit in right away and the prospects, everyone who has been here has been great, so It’s been a great gel of guys so far.” Malcolm Spence, Forward | Erie Otters

“I think kind of just trying to play around with things and seeing what works and what doesn’t and try to kind of implement what I worked on over the summer… I think for me one of the things is just to keep my feet under me and try to play a little more underneath myself. As a goalie obviously I need to be able to move laterally and there were times where I got stuck last year and then just putting things behind me quickly.” Nolan Lalonde, Goalie | Erie Otters

The Otters’ first preseason game is set for Friday at Erie Insurance Arena.