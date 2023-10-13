(WJET)–The Erie Otters were on the road Thursday night as they battled the Niagara IceDogs.

Change has been at the center of the conversation for the Otters this week.

A new goaltender in the net, Ben Gaudreau didn’t disappoint with 32 shots on goal and 30/32 SAV.

Matthew Schaefer and Spencer Sova got the Otters to 2-0.

Schaefer scored his first career goal.

After the IceDogs dug back late in the game and pushed in into overtime.

Pano Fimis would be the one to secure the victory for Erie against his former team.

The Erie Otters win 3-2 in overtime.