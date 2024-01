ERIE,PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters kicked off their 2024 with a win over the Windsor Spitfires.

Erie struck first in the first period of the game and from that point on it was a battle.

Ondrej Molnar, Sam Alfano, and Malcolm Spence all score for Erie.

The Otters went 3/3 in the shootout to secure the win 4-3 over the Spitfires.