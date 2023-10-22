ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters were coming off a road win Friday against the London Knights.
On Saturday the Otters host the Sarnia Sting at Erie Insurance Arena and it was Tiki Luau Night.
The Otters fell 6-4.
by: Ashley Kaiser
