(WJET)–The Erie Otters had their final road trip of the regular season on Thursday.

Erie was hosted by the Guelph Storm.

The Storm came out firing in the first period and secured a 2-0 lead.

Pano Fimis managed to score for Erie but it wasn’t enough to earn the win.

Erie fell 3-1 to Guelph.

The Erie Otters will return home for the New Year.

They play the Windso Spitfires on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena.