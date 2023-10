ERIE, PA (WJET)–Hockey returned to Erie on Saturday. The Erie Otters had their home opener against the Mississauga Steelheads.

The Otters were coming off a road loss 5-0 on Friday.

Fans packed into Erie Insurance Arena for the big game.

Hockey is back baby!🏒

It’s the @ErieOtters HOME OPENER!

The Otters host the Mississauga Steelheads.

The Otters fell to the Steelheads 5-3.

Ondrej Molnar had 1 goal, 1 assist, and 2 points for the Otters.

This loss puts the Otters 0-2 on the season.