ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters were coming off of Friday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Kitchener Ranger as they host the Peterborough Petes on Saturday.

Conner Lockhart scored the first goal of the game for the Petes in the second period.

He was followed by Owen Beck, Petes extended their lead to 2-0.

Carey Terrance would score the single goal for the Otters in the third.

Erie falls to the Petes 2-1.