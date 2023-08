ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters are back on the ice on Sunday.

The OHL team has officially kicked off their training camp.

On Monday the Otters will play their first scrimmage, White v. Navy at 9 a.m.

Two of the Otter’s top picks, Matthew Schaefer and Martin Misiak will see their first action at Erie Insurance Arena in an Otters jersey.

They will also play a second scrimmage at 4 p.m. and that will be open to the public.