The Erie Otters were on the road Thursday to face the Niagara IceDogs.
Brett Bressette, Bruce McDonald, Ondrej Molnar and Carey Terrance all scored for Erie.
The Otters got the win 4-1.
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
by: Ashley Kaiser
Posted:
Updated:
The Erie Otters were on the road Thursday to face the Niagara IceDogs.
Brett Bressette, Bruce McDonald, Ondrej Molnar and Carey Terrance all scored for Erie.
The Otters got the win 4-1.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>