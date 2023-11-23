ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters celebrated their holiday at Erie Insurance Arena to keep the tradition alive.

The Otters played in their 27th annual Thanksgiving game as they host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Now Erie is coming off a 10-3 loss to Kitchener on Tuesday.

Sam Alfano also hit a big milestone and surpassed 150 career games played.

Happy Thanksgiving from Erie Insurance Arena!🦃🏒

The Erie Otters host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. @JET24Sports @ErieOtters pic.twitter.com/3a5RU5mKxm — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) November 24, 2023

Malcolm Spence evened things up in the 3rd period to push it into overtime.

Captain Spencer Sova secures the overtime game winning goal for the Otters.

Erie defeat Sault St. Marie in overtime and on Thanksgiving with a final score of 3-2.

Goaltender Ben Gaudreau kept the net tight with 39 saves.