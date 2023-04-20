Courtesy of the Erie Otters:

A historic pick marks a historic moment for the Erie Otters.

Holding the top pick in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League’s Priority Selection Draft, the Otters organization welcomed defenseman Matthew Schaefer as the team’s first overall selection.

The selection was made official as part of a special introductory press conference held at the Erie Insurance Arena on Thursday evening. General Manager Dave Brown, and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve welcomed Schaefer and family to the Flagship City at the event – a little under 26 hours before the pick will be formally made during the Priority Selection Draft.

“With Matthew, the first thing you notice immediately is his skating and his ability to evade pressure on the forecheck and and get the puck moving north quickly. He’s real good in transition, yet at the same time he won’t cheat for offense – he takes care of his own end and he competes hard.” said Grieve, “Matthew has a real projectable frame. He’s 6’1″, and when he fills out he’s really going to be a horse in our league. He’s been real good all year, we’ve loved him all year, and we’re excited to add him and his family to our organization.”

Schaefer is the third player in Otters team history to be drafted 1st overall, following in the footsteps of Otters legends Connor McDavid (2012) and Ryan O’Reilly (2007). The selection etched Schaeffer’s own mark in Otters history immediately, becoming the first defenseman to be taken first overall by the team. Erie was awarded the opportunity to hold the most coveted spot in the Draft thanks to luck of the draw of the Ontario Hockey League’s third Lottery Process held on March 29. With a 30 percent chance of earning the first overall pick, Erie would be the recipient of odds in their favor – and eventually, their guy in big-bodied defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

“I’m so honored to be picked by such a great organization.” said Schaefer, “It still just doesn’t feel real at all – all the amazing players that have come through this organization and ended up in the NHL.”

A 15-year-old native of Hamilton, ON, Matthew Schaefer comes in off a year to remember in his draft-eligible season. A point-plus-per-game regular season (12G+20A in 25GP), and nearly a three-point-per-game post-season (6G+8A in five GP) saw the defenseman as a top-scorer for the Ontario Minor Hockey Association’s SCTA U16 AAA league champion Halton Hurricanes. Playing in the prestigious OHL Cup tournament, the scoring touch of the season would continue for the blueliner with a point-per-game (1G+3A) in the four games played for the Hurricanes.

“[Matthew] is clearly a dominant player in his age-group. He can carry the tempo of a game, he can change a game in a moment with his explosive speed, ability, his edges, his hockey IQ.” said Brown, “He’s a big kid with all the intangibles and the skill set that a smaller, mobile [defensemen] would have.”

coring at a point-per-game (3G+3A) in the six games for the champion province.

“He’s able to control the pace of the game back in the defensive end, and he really showed that at the Winter Games.” said Grieve, “He captained that team and played a big role for Team Ontario.”

Team Ontario head coach Steve Devine would note Schaefer’s maturity as one of his strongest skills.