ERIE, PA (WJET) The Erie Otters dominated in their preseason play over the weekend.

The Otters beat Brantford Bulldogs on Friday, 6-2.

On Sunday, the Otter faced the Saginaw Spirit and defeated them 5-3.

Matthew Schaefer scored two goals over the weekend.

Next the Otters will have their home opener on September 30, at 7 p.m.