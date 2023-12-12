ERIE, PA (WJET)–This past Saturday was the last time we would see Martin Misiak and Carey Terrance on the ice with the Erie Otters for quite some time.

Erie Otters’ forwards Terrance and Misiak have been named to the preliminary roster for the 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Junior Championships.

Terrance is an alternate captain for the Erie Otters in his third season with the team.

He was drafted 59th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2023.

So far this season, he leads the team in points with 34 and has managed to knock in 4 shorthanded goals.

Carey Terrance was named to Team USA.

“Yeah, it’s obviously an honor to get kind of named to the preliminary roster and the goal, that’s kind of the first step but the second step is kind of go and make the team and go win a gold medal. I’ve got the chance to put on the jersey a few times and it’s a great feeling putting on that jersey and hopefully I can put it on again.” Carey Terrance, Erie Otter Forward, Team USA

“Carey is the kind of player that I think anybody going into a tournament like that craves and wants to have. He plays what we call as coaches winning hockey and I think he’s the kind of guy you can trust him playing against anybody his age in the world. We wish him all the best and I’m sure he’ll be ready to go and represent his county and make our team proud.” Ken Peroff, Erie Otters Assistant Coach

As for Misiak, according to the Erie Otters, he’s produced nearly a point-per-game in his first season in the OHL.

He has 26 points this season and leads the team with seven power play goals.

Misiak was the number one overall pick to Erie in the 2023 CHL Import draft and the 55th overall pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Martin Misiak will be with Team Slovakia.

“Me and Carey are going to miss a couple of games but I’m confident in the guys and I think they’ll pick up points without us as well so I’m sure they’ll be fine.” Martin Misiak, Erie Otter Forward, Team Slovakia

The two players will fight for a spot on their counties’ final roster.

The World Juniors Championship Tournament begins on December 26th and runs until January 5th.