Erie’s hockey stars of today will be paying tribute to the hockey stars of yesterday.

On Saturday, March 4, the Erie Otters are having “Throwback Night” to honor the Erie Blades with the blue and gold replaced by orange and black. The Blades left Erie in the 1980s, but the relationship between town and team has never really ended.

“It’s been over 40 years since we won those championships, and people remember us. They know us around town. They love the Blades,” said Paul Mancini, Erie Blades’ all-time leading scorer.

Paul Mancini was the all-time leading scorer for a Blades team that won three straight championships. He’s one of the numerous Blades who will be there as the Otters take Erie hockey fans back in time for a night.

“It’s really nice, and it’s great of the Otters to put this on. And it’s exciting for us to be part of this whole event,” Mancini added.

“To be able to celebrate, bring out the alumni, and be able to back up at the banner they have and say ‘without these guys, it’s very possible that we might not be here,’ it’s a tremendous and humbling honor,” said Shawn Bednard, Erie Otters play-by-play broadcaster.

As for pre-game excitement? A dozen people were lined up outside the Otter’s team store before the doors opened Friday morning to score one of their throwback jerseys.

On the ice Saturday night, the Otters will also wear that familiar Blades look.

“This is more than just a game to recognize a team that existed in the 70s and 80s, but to be able to recognize a legacy of hockey in its glory days,” Bednard added.

It’s a history lesson for some, but for others, it was a bond renewed and memories rekindled.

“(What’s it gonna be like for you to watch those kids come out in blades sweaters tomorrow?) It’ll be a nice thrill to see them come out, and hopefully, they can get a win,” Mancini said.

If you’re wondering, #16 was worn by Brad Boyes and retired by the Otters. By the time WJET got to the Otter’s Den, about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, they were sold out of large and extra-large jerseys.

There are also Blade T-shirts for sale.