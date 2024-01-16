ERIE, PA (WJET)–The Erie Otters hosted the Sarnia Sting at Erie Insurance Arena on Monday.
Erie pulled out the 5-2 win over the Sting.
Goaltender Ben Gaudreau made his 4,500th OHL career save.
