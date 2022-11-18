Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Otters games originally scheduled to take place this weekend have been postponed, according to an announcement on the Erie Otters Facebook page.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced Friday that the home games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 have been postponed due to anticipated winter weather and travel conditions.

OHL reports both games — Otters and Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club scheduled for Friday, and Saturday’s regular season game between the Otters and visiting Ottawa 67’s Hockey Club — will be rescheduled. Those dates have not yet been announced.

Saturdays’ game would have been the first ever Office Tribute Night with Kate Flannery of “The Office.”

Fans who purchased tickets to the postponed games (Friday, Nov. 18 & Saturday, Nov. 19) will have their original tickets honored for the new dates, or can exchange them for any remaining home game (excluding the Thanksgiving Game & New Year’s Eve Game).

Tickets can be exchanged by visiting the Erie Insurance Arena Box Office or by calling the Otters’ Ticket Office at (814) 455-7779 within 48 hours of a scheduled game.