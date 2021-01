Former Otters captain Chad Yetman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockford Ice Dogs, the Chicago Blackhawks AHL club.

Yetman was sixth in the OHL with 43 goals and finished second on the team with a career-high 74 points in 61 games last season.

Yetman totaled 147 points (73 goals, 74 assists) In 185 games over the course of three years with Erie.