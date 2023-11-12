Former OHL championship-winning head coach of the Erie Otters, Kris Knoblauch, has been named the next head coach of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers fired head coach Jay Woodcroft on Sunday after a 3-9-1 start to the season and named Knoblauch as his successor.

Knoblauch, who helped guide Erie to its second Ontario Hockey League championship in 2017, will reunite with former Otters star and Edmonton great Connor McDavid.

Though McDavid was not a part of the Otters championship team in 2017, the former 2015 NHL draft top pick was a captain under Knoblauch’s watch in their time together in Erie that included four straight 50-win seasons.

Knoblauch comes from AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack to earn his first NHL head coaching job.