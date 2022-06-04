Otters defenseman Christian Kyrou was one of 96 players to compete in Saturday’s NHL scouting combine.

This was the first running of the event since 2019, taking place Saturday in Buffalo, New York.

Kyrou – who scored 18 goals totaling 60 points in 68 games in the 21-22 season was one of 30 defensemen invited.

The 5’10”, 172 pound defenseman registered a 98″ standing long jump, 16.85″ vertical jump while also going through bench press, pull ups and other agility drills.

Kyrou, a projected second round pick, is hoping his showcase will help boost his draft stock come the week of July seventh.