OHL delays start of 2020-21 season

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced the start of the 2020-21 season will be delayed.

A start date for the season has yet to be announced. Games were scheduled to begin Feb. 4.

This decision follows Premier Ford’s announcement of a province-wide shutdown in Ontario on Dec. 26.

“The safety of all of our stakeholders and communities is our priority and we are committed to starting the 2020-21 season when it is safe to do so. We know that this is difficult news for many of our players, fans, billets, parents, staff and teams. However, the restrictions both provincially in Ontario as well as nationally with regards to cross-border travel have informed our decision,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a statement. “On behalf of the OHL, we wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season and we look forward to dropping the puck when we safely start the 2020-21 season.”