The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the regular season game scheduled for Saturday, December 17, between the Erie Otters and the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club was been postponed.

Out of sensitivity to the several individuals involved in Saturday’s scheduled game who were close to London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov, who suddenly passed away in news learned earlier Saturday, the game will be played at a date and time still to be determined.

Due to the sensitive nature of this tragic situation, the league announced no further comments would be made at this time.