On This Date: 2002 Otters Beat Barrie Colts in Overtime to Capture Erie’s First OHL Championship

The 2002 Erie Otters beat Barrie 4-1 in an OHL championship series by beating the Colts in overtime of the clinching game on May 10th, 2002.

Here is the game story from that date courtesy of the OHL website:

Sean Courtney scored 14:14 into overtime to lift the Erie Otters to a 2-1 win over the Barrie Colts to win the OHL Championship Series 4-1 on May 10th, 2002.

Courtney, the Otters’ second pick in the 2002 OHL Priority Selection, was the MVP of the OHL Cup last March leading the Peterborough Petes to the all-Ontario Bantam Championship.

Corey Pecker opened the scoring with his 25th goal of the playoffs 6:34 into the first period before a capacity crowd of 5,591 at the Tullio Arena. Pecker was the leading scorer in the playoffs with 42 points in 21 games.

Joey Tenute replied with his fourth goal in the past two games, a powerplay marker at 16:01 of the first period. The score remained tied at one throughout regulation time.

Otters’ captain Brad Boyes was named the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award winner as the Most Valuable Player in the OHL Playoffs as selected by the media in attendance at the Championship Series. Last week, Boyes was won the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL’s most outstanding player in the regular season.

The Otters were just the second American-based franchise to win the OHL Championship, following the Detroit Junior Red Wings (Plymouth Whalers) in 1995.

Sherry Bassin, the Otters Managing Director and General Manager had constructed championship teams in each of the past three decades, including the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in 1991 and 1992 and the Oshawa Generals in 1987.

Coach Dave MacQueen won his second OHL Championship after guiding the Peterborough Petes to the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 1996.

The Otters represented the OHL, along with the Host Guelph Storm at the 2002 MasterCard Memorial Cup at the Guelph Sports and Entertainment Centre May 18 – 26. The Otters opened the round robin portion of the tournament on May 19 against the champions of the Western Hockey League.