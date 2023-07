The Erie Otters have added a new assistant to head coach Stan Butler’s coaching staff ahead of the 2023-2024 OHL season.

Ken Peroff, no stranger to the OHL as a defenseman with 250 games under his belt as an OHL alum, played for Butler during his hockey career.

