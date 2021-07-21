Otters add three home exhibition contests to 2021-2022 OHL schedule

The Erie Otters and Ontario Hockey League have announced the edition of home exhibition contests ahead of the 2021-2022 OHL season.

The Otters will return to Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday, September 4th at 2 p.m. when Erie hosts the Saginaw Spirit to open exhibition play.

The Otters will host the Firebirds on September 16th at 7 p.m. and Saginaw again on September 18th at 7 p.m.

Erie’s two road exhibitions are at Saginaw on October 1st and at Flint on October 2nd.

Fans will be allowed to be in attendance at the Erie Insurance Arena per a team release, but ticket information has not yet been made available.