Otters add three home exhibition contests to 2021-2022 OHL schedule

Erie Otters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Erie Otters and Ontario Hockey League have announced the edition of home exhibition contests ahead of the 2021-2022 OHL season.

The Otters will return to Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday, September 4th at 2 p.m. when Erie hosts the Saginaw Spirit to open exhibition play.

The Otters will host the Firebirds on September 16th at 7 p.m. and Saginaw again on September 18th at 7 p.m.

Erie’s two road exhibitions are at Saginaw on October 1st and at Flint on October 2nd.

Fans will be allowed to be in attendance at the Erie Insurance Arena per a team release, but ticket information has not yet been made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Don't Miss

More News