Otters add two pieces in OHL U-18 Priority Selection

The Erie Otters Hockey Club selected two players in today’s firth annual OHL Under-18 Priority. The event saw no fewer than 40 players born in 2003 and 2004 chosen from the Midget AAA programs across North America.

The Otters selected Anthony Piccininno with their 1st round selection, 16th overall, from the Don Mills Flyers U18 AAA. The 5-foot, 7-inch, 144-pound left winger is from Toronto Ontario. During the 19-20 season with the Toronto Titans U16, he scored 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 62 games.

The Otters selected defenseman MacGregor Armstrong from the Niagara North Stars in the 2nd Round (25th overall). The 6-foot, 3-inch, 185-pound Niagara-on-the-Lake native netted three assists with the North Stars during the 19-20 season.

The next event on the calendar for the Erie Otters and the Ontario Hockey League is the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on Wednesday, June 30. Held annually since 1992, the CHL Import Draft sees Canadian Hockey League teams draw from international talent in a two-round selection process held live on CHL.ca. The ERIE OTTERS hold the 33rd and 66th overall selections. In 2020 CHL Import Draft, the Otters selection Alexei Kolosov from the Belarus U18 and U20 national teams and Artem Kulakov from Spartak St. Petersburg U17.