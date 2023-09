The Erie Otters open their 2023-2024 OHL regular season Friday night at Mississauga before turning around to host the Steelheads Saturday night at 7 pm for Erie’s home opener.

Erie has named Spencer Sova as its team captain.

The Otters’ alternate captain is Carey Terrance.

Sharing alternate captain duties will be Brett Bressette, Owain Johnston, Pano Fimis and Malcolm Spence.