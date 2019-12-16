Otters Beat Greyhounds 5-2

With less than one month until the puck drops on the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada has named the 31 players who have earned an invitation to Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp, set for Dec. 9-12 in Oakville, Ont.

The roster was selected by head scout Brad McEwen (Whitewood, Sask.), Shawn Bullock (Wainwright, Alta.), director of men’s national teams for Hockey Canada, and Mark Hunter (Petrolia, Ont./London, OHL), the U20 lead for the Program of Excellence management group. Head coach Dale Hunter (Petrolia, Ont./London, OHL) and assistant coaches Mitch Love (Quesnel, B.C./Saskatoon, WHL), André Tourigny (Nicolet, Que./Ottawa, OHL) and Alan Letang (Renfrew, Ont./Owen Sound, OHL) also provided input, along with coaches and general managers across the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).