Otters Connor Lockhart picked by Canucks in sixth round of NHL Draft

Otters Forward Connor Lockhart was picked in the sixth round of Saturday’s NHL draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

An 18-year-old right-winger from Ottawa, Ontario Lockhart went 178th overall and 18th in the sixth round to Vancouver.

In his lone season as an Otter, Lockhart accounted for 27 points, nine goals and 18 assists in 57 games in the 2019-20 season.

During that same season, Lockhart also suited up for five games with Canada Red at the 2019 world under-17 hockey challenge posting four points on two goals and two assists.