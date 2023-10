The Otters dealt goaltender Nolan Lalonde and three future draft picks to Sarnia in exchange for an overage goaltender, Benjamin Gaudreau.

Erie sent the Sting Erie’s third round pick in 2026 and Erie’s fourth & sixth picks in 2027.

Gaudreau brings a a career 3.60 GAA and an .890 SV% in the regular season with a 54-43-8-5 record.

Erie’s newest member of the team will wear the #70 for the team, the same number he wore in Sarnia, joining the team ahead of the three-game road-home-road weekend.