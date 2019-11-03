Breaking News
Sergeant Thomas Walker of Conneaut, Ohio Funeral Today at 2pm

ScoreStream

Otters Fall 2-0 To Ottawa

Erie Otters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

OHL:

Ottawa 2 – Erie Otters 0

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar