The Erie Otters defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 4-3 in overtime on May 12th, 2017 in game five of the OHL championship at the Erie Insurance Arena to capture a 4-1 series win and the franchise's second Ontario Hockey League Championship.

Taylor Raddysh scored three goals in regulation of the series clinching game and Anthony Cirelli scored the game-winner in overtime to lift head coach Kris Knoblauch's Otters to its first championship win since 2002.