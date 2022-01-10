Otters’ Lalonde named OHL goaltender of the week

Otters rookie goaltender Nolan Lalonde was named OHL Goaltender of the Week for the first time, the league announced Monday.

The GOTW honor comes after Lalonde did not allow a goal against the Rangers in 4/6 periods (+ Overtime) this past weekend, and stopped 4/5 shooters in the Friday night shootout win. A career-high 40-save night in Saturday’s win over the Kitchener Rangers saw Lalonde offer just one goal on 41 shots faced. With the win, the Otters – and Lalonde individually – picked up win #10 of the season.

A 17-year-old netminder from Kingston, Lalonde has lead the Otters to four-straight wins from the crease. In the four-game stretch, Lalonde has allowed just eight goals; stopping 114/122 shots-faced for a .934 SV% and 1.96 GAA. Head Coach BJ Adams praised Lalonde for his consistency and play in his first season.

