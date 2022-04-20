In the inaugural Draft Lottery in the Ontario Hockey League, the Erie Otters earned the second overall pick in the 2022 Priority Selection Draft.
The Saginaw Spirit will get the number one overall pick in next week’s draft followed by Erie, Sudbury, and Niagara.
2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft (April 29-30)
First Round Selection Order
1) Saginaw Spirit
2) Erie Otters
3) Sudbury Wolves
4) Niagara IceDogs
5) Sarnia Sting
6) Peterborough Petes
7) Ottawa 67’s
8) Oshawa Generals
9) Kitchener Rangers
10) Barrie Colts
11) Owen Sound Attack
12) Guelph Storm
13) Mississauga Steelheads
14) Oshawa Generals*
15) London Knights
16) Soo Greyhounds
17) Kingston Frontenacs
18) Flint Firebirds
19) Saginaw Spirit*
20) North Bay Battalion
21) Ottawa 67’s*
22) Windsor Spitfires
23) Hamilton Bulldogs