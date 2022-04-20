In the inaugural Draft Lottery in the Ontario Hockey League, the Erie Otters earned the second overall pick in the 2022 Priority Selection Draft.

The Saginaw Spirit will get the number one overall pick in next week’s draft followed by Erie, Sudbury, and Niagara.

2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft (April 29-30)

First Round Selection Order

1) Saginaw Spirit

2) Erie Otters

3) Sudbury Wolves

4) Niagara IceDogs

5) Sarnia Sting

6) Peterborough Petes

7) Ottawa 67’s

8) Oshawa Generals

9) Kitchener Rangers

10) Barrie Colts

11) Owen Sound Attack

12) Guelph Storm

13) Mississauga Steelheads

14) Oshawa Generals*

15) London Knights

16) Soo Greyhounds

17) Kingston Frontenacs

18) Flint Firebirds

19) Saginaw Spirit*

20) North Bay Battalion

21) Ottawa 67’s*

22) Windsor Spitfires

23) Hamilton Bulldogs