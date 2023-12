Erie Otters news and notes from Monday, December 4th:

-Pano Fimis was named OHL player of the week after a seven-point week

-Nicholas Holomego was suspended by the league for two games as a result of actions in Sunday’s game at Owen Sound

-Carey Terrance (USA) and Martin Misiak (Slovakia) have been selected for preliminary rosters for the 48th IIHF World Junior hockey championships that begin in late December in Sweden