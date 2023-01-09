Sitting in last place in the Ontario Hockey League’s Midwest Division, the Erie Otters announced on Monday night that second year head coach B.J. Adams has been relieved of his duties.

“This decision has been incredibly difficult; B.J. is a fantastic person and someone who always conducted himself professionally, putting the Otters organization and the players’ well-being first,” said Otters General Manager Dave Brown. “B.J. is a good friend, and the entire organization has shared some memorable experiences with him, and we thank him for those wonderful times.”

While a thorough and detailed search is conducted for the 10th head coach in Erie Otters team history, assistant coaches Vince Laise and Wes Wolfe will handle the coaching responsibilities.