Otters Make Trade for Niagara Forward Sopa

Erie Otters

From the Erie Otters:

Erie Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the team has acquired Swiss import forward Kyen Sopa and a 13th round pick from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for three future draft picks.

Sopa, a 5’9”, 182-pound winger, is in the midst of his second season in the Ontario Hockey League after being selected by the IceDogs 36th overall in the first round of the 2018 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Flawil, Switzerland native has appeared in 85 career games with Niagara, scoring 33 goals and collecting 62 points (33G-29A), and has already matched his OHL career season high of 31 points (14G-17A) in 30 games played in the current campaign. Sopa was selected to Switzerland’s 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship team, where the 19-year-old recorded an assist in five games played to help his native country to a fifth-place tournament finish.

